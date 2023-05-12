Riders rack up over 50,000 kms on e-scooters and e-bikes in first month

Residents in the Region of Waterloo are quickly racking up mileage on the orange e-scooters and e-bikes that have been on local roads for nearly a month.

According to Neuron, the owner of the machines, since their e-scooters and e-bikes first arrived in Waterloo Region on April 15 riders have traveled over 50,000 KMs. Riders are averaging 18 and a half minute long trips and covering an average a distance of 2.6 KMs.

Next week is UN Road Safety Week, so Neuron is encouraging riders to refresh themselves with the rules of the road.

“Neuron’s safety features and technologies include integrated helmets, bigger wheels, a wide deck, and voice guidance. Ultimately, the onus is also on riders to abide by the riding rules. We can all do our part to keep ourselves and the people around us out of harm's way,” Robyn Robertson, TIRF President & CEO, said in a news release.

A series of ScootSafe events are being held with the Traffic Injury Research Foundation:

• Kitchener ScootSafe event – Friday, May 12, 9.30am to 11:30am at Carl Zehr Square, 200 King St. W.

• Waterloo ScootSafe event – Friday, May 12, 12.30pm to 2.30pm at Waterloo Town Square (75 King St S.)

• Cambridge ScootSafe event – Saturday, May 13, 9.30am to 11:30am at Cambridge Market on Dickson



Rules and Safety Tips from Neuron:

• Riders must be 16 years old and above

• Those under 18 need consent from a parent or a legal guardian

• Wearing a helmet is mandatory, there is one on every e-scooter and e-bike

• E-scooters can be ridden on bike lanes, multi-use trails, pathways and streets with a speed of 50km/h or lower

• E-bikes can be ridden on bike lanes, and streets with a speed of 50km/h or lower and on multi-use trails and pathways without peddle assist

• Riding on sidewalks is not permitted

• One rider per e-scooter, and no tandem riding with children

• Always keep a safe distance from and give way to pedestrians and mobility devices such as wheelchairs

• Do not ride under the influence of alcohol or other substances

• Be aware and remove earphones

• Follow local parking guidelines. Riders are required to use designated parking stations and their locations can be found on the Neuron app