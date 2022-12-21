Riders re-sign club pick-6 leader Nick Marshall
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
American defensive back Nick Marshall has signed a one-year extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team said in a news release.
Marshall became the Riders record holder for most pick-sixes in Week 3 of the 2022 Canadian Football League (CFL) season when he ran an interception back 90 yards for a touchdown, the fifth pick-six of his career.
He’s 3ack
�� https://t.co/aW9BKKb659 pic.twitter.com/q9bB4AmJID
The Georgia product played 16 games in 2022 and recorded 24 defensive tackles, while his five pass knockdowns ranked second on the Riders and ninth in the CFL.
Marshall, who has spent his entire CFL career with the Riders, initially signed with the team in April 2018.
