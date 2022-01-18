Riders re-sign star receiver Shaq Evans
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed star wide receiver Shaq Evans to a contract extension, that will keep him in Regina for a fourth CFL season.
Evans, 30, had a breakout campaign in 2019, accumulating 1,334 receiving yards on 72 receptions with five touchdowns.
He broke his leg early in the 2021 season, but still played five regular season games, along with the western semifinal and final, earning 26 receptions for 220 yards.
Before signing with the green and white in 2018, Evans was drafted by the NFL’s New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.
Shaq's coming back to the 306.
���� WR, @shaq_evans1 has signed a contract extension.
-
