Riders ready to tackle long list of free agents during 2022 offseason

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are turning their attention to a busy offseason of extensions and free agent signings, after a disappointing end to the 2021 season.

Duke Williams highlights a long list of Riders that are pending free agents.

The wide receiver and former all star had a strong return to the league and seemed to click with quarterback Cody Fajardo.

In four games this season Williams caught 27 passes for 285 yards and one touchdown. He caught an additional nine passes for 163 yards and one touchdown during the Riders’ two playoff games.

Riders’ vice president of football operations & general manager Jeremy O'Day said the two sides are on the same page

“We would certainly like him back, he expressed his interest to come back. He enjoyed his time here,” O’Day said.

On offense, the Riders will be looking to retain a majority of their receiving core including Shaq Evans, Brayden Lenius, Paul McRoberts, Kyran Moore and Mitchell Picton.

On the defensive side of the ball the Riders will be looking to re-sign Micah Johnson, A.C Leonard, Micah Teitz, Ed Gainey, and Loucheiz Purifoy.

Both kicker Brett Lauther and punter Jon Ryan are also looking for contracts.

“The team is never going to be the same, I don’t think we have a lot of players that their ages are too much of a concern,” O’Day said. “Just like any other year we will have some adjustments that will have to happen but I think we will try and get a lot of our guys back.”

O’Day also explained that due to the canceled 2020 season, the list of players looking for a home was larger than years past.

“One year contracts and coming off a season where we didn’t play probably added to it,” O’Day said. “We had players that signed in the 2020 that only played a season for us and are now free agents.”

With the 2022 Grey Cup being played in Regina there will be added pressure to this organization to win now.

However, O’Day said the team’s goal is to win the Grey Cup every season, regardless of where the game will be played.

“Winning does not get any better than that, as we saw in 2013,” O’Day said.