Riders release 9 players ahead of second pre-season game

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released nine players from their roster ahead of Friday’s pre-season game against the BC Lions.

American wide receiver Paul McRoberts was one of the nine released from the team. McRoberts signed with the Riders in 2019 but only appeared in one game during the 2021 regular season.

“It was a tough decision to make. We were on the fence. It was kind of even who wanted to keep him and who didn’t. In the end we felt like with the good, young receiving room that we have, that we were going to go younger and that’s what we did,” head coach Craig Dickenson said.

“He was a guy I could always count on, I thought he was progressing well but it’s the nature of the business. We have a really talented roster this year and I think you can see how deep our wide receiver core is,” quarterback, Cody Fajardo said.

Others among the cuts on Thursday were American defensive backs Stephen Denmark, Josh Nurse, Will Sutherland and Lavonta Taylor. As well American defensive lineman Benjamin Davis, National defensive back Vincent Detheir and National offensive lineman Maurice Simba.

The Riders secured their three quarterbacks for the beginning of the season after they released American quarterback Troy Williams.

“We didn’t want to release Troy, we thought he did a good job but there’s just no reps left. So we figured we’d do it sooner rather than later,” Dickenson said.

Quarterback’s Mason Fine and Jake Dolegala remain on the roster behind starter Cody Fajardo. Fajardo is expected to play the first half against BC on Friday with Fine and Dolegala each playing a quarter in the second half.

The Riders will also be looking to rebound from a 25-16 loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday in their first pre-season test.

“We want our guys to play a little better than they did the first game. Be a little sharper on all phases and just compete hard,” Dickenson said.

“They’re going to have their guys and we’re going to have our guys, so it’s going to be competitive,” running back Jamal Morrow said. “Hopefully put the ball in the end zone to start the game off and besides that just go out there and have fun and compete.”

Final roster cuts will be made on June 4 at the end of training camp and ahead of the first regular season game. CFL teams are allowed a maximum of 46 players. Each team may dress an active roster of 45.

The players know this is their last shot to impress and try to secure a spot.

“I’m just looking at Shaf [Kian Schaffer-Baker] and taking what he does and trying to duplicate it because I know he is solidified in the league already. I’m just trying to be ready when the time comes for my name to be called,” Riders’ 2022 first round draft pick, Samuel Emilus said.

“There will be a lot of guys that will play in the game that won’t make our team so it’s a big game,” said Dickenson.

The Roughriders take on BC at 8 p.m. Friday night in Vancouver. The game will be broadcast on TSN.