Riders release defensive lineman A.C. Leonard

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive lineman A.C. Leonard.

Leonard, 31, recorded 23 sacks over the past three seasons with the Green and White including 11 in 2021 which led the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Leonard played a total of five seasons in Saskatchewan in 2016 and 2017 before leaving for Ottawa in 2018, then returning to Saskatchewan for the past three seasons.

Leonard has 39 sacks and 234 defensive tackles in his CFL career.

The Riders currently have 26 impending free agents. The CFL’s free agency period begins on Feb. 14.