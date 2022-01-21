Riders resign veteran DB Mike Edem
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
Defensive back Mike Edem has signed a contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, bringing the veteran Canadian back to Riderville for a fifth season.
The 32-year-old earned a career high 69 tackles in 2019 and was named a West Division All-Star.
He was limited to just five games in 2021 due to injury, but managed 11 tackles and a forced fumble.
Edem, who has become a core piece of the Riders defence, joined the team in 2017 after a trade with B.C.
Back for his 5th season with the Riders.
We have signed ���� DB, Mike Edem to a contract extension.
-
