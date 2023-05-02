Riders select Australian punter and Italian lineman in 2023 Global Draft
The Saskatchewan Roughriders selected Australian punter Adam Korsak and Italian punter Habakkuk Baldonado in the 2023 Canadian Football League (CFL) Global Draft on Tuesday.
In a news release, the Riders said Korsak is coming off a season at Rutgers where he was named the 2022 Ray Guy Award winner for best punter in the nation.
Korsak pinned a national-best 32 punts inside the 20 yard line and ranked third overall in net punting (43.57) and punted 14 balls 50 or more yards, the Riders said.
Korsak also ends his college career as the NCAA’s all time leader in punt attempts with 349 and in yardage with 15,318.
Baldonado spent the past five seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, getting into 40 games.
The Rome, Italy product recorded 99 tackles, 22.5 for a loss, 15 sacks, two pass knockdowns, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one punt block.
The Riders also announced the signing of 2022 Global Draft pick Lukas Ruoss on Tuesday.
The 2023 CFL Draft gets underway at 6 p.m. Saskatchewan time on Tuesday.
The Riders will select 3rd, 11th, 21st, 30th, 48th, 57th, 60th and 66th overall.
