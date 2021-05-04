Riders select U of S Huskies' Nelson Lokombo in CFL draft

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected defensive back Nelson Lokombo second overall in the 2021 CFL Draft.

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies' product was named the USports Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. The Abbotsford, B.C. product’s older brother, Bo Lokombo, currently plays linebacker with the BC Lions.

This marks the second straight year that the Riders have selected a member of the Huskies in the first round, after selecting offensive lineman Mattlund Riley seventh overall in 2020.

More to come...