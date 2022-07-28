Riders shake up O-line again ahead of Lions matchup

The Saskatchewan Roughriders released their depth chart Thursday ahead of this week’s game against the B.C. Lions. Logan Ferland will start at centre for the first time with Cody Fajardo at quarterback.

“Just like any quarterback throws the ball differently, it’s the same thing with their snaps. I know he (Ferland) has the centre capabilities and he’s been Dan’s (Clark’s) right hand man and Dan’s done a great job of mentoring him so I got a lot of faith in what he’s going to do,” said Fajardo on having Ferland snap him the ball this week.

Logan Bandy, who has been filling at centre since Dan Clark was injured, is out this week due to illness, which meant Ferland was the next man up. Now Josiah St. John will get his first start as he takes over Ferland’s position at left guard.

“I’m the biggest lineman we have so I have to be really physical inside and really set the presence inside for us. That’s kind of my number one goals,” said St. John.

“He’s played a lot of football for us in the years prior so just trying now to get that continuity as our offensive line. That was something I was so happy about in the first couple of games and then once Dan went down, it just seemed like everything unraveled for us,” said Fajardo.

“There’s going to be some new faces in new spots and there will be a little bit of growing pains but we expect them to play well tomorrow and come out and play hard,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson on the new look of the offensive line this week.

Also new to the lineup is recent signing Shaq Cooper. Cooper was released from the Riders after the 2022 training camp but was signed this week after it was announced Frankie Hickson would also be out of the lineup due to illness. He will be the backup for Jamal Morrow at running back.

“He has to know the offence well enough that if we have an injury, we can go in there and we can put him in there and I think we can,” said Dickenson.

“I’m going to bring everything I got and show them what I’ve been doing since I’ve been home and try to win every play,” said Cooper.

Notable players back in the lineup this week are defensive back Nick Marshall, offensive lineman Terran Vaughn, and wide receiver Duke Williams.

Kickoff for Friday’s game is 7:00 p.m. on TSN.