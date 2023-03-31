Riders sign former 49ers pick Rashard Robinson

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed former National Football League (NFL) defensive back Rashard Robinson, the team said in a news release.

Robinson spent parts of five seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, where he tallied 28 tackles and one interception in 14 games during his his rookie season. He also spent time with the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 49 NFL games, Robinson earned 89 tackles, 15 defended passes, two interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, the Riders said.

Robinson was drafted 133rd overall in the 2016 NFL Draft after playing two collegiate seasons at LSU.