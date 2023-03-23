Riders sign Hawaiian-born linebacker La’Akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker La’Akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, who spent five seasons with Southern Utah University.
Born in Kahului, Hawaii, Kaho’ohanohano-Davis led the Thunderbirds with 57 tackles and seven sacks to earn First-Team All-Big Sky honours in 2020, and also led the team in tackles in 2021.
Following his five collegiate seasons, Kaho’ohanohano-Davis attended rookie camp for the Seattle Seahawks following the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Roughriders attached a link to a video showing how to pronounce the linebacker’s name in its release about his signing.
The first Riders preseason game of 2023 is set for May 27 against the B.C. Lions.
Aloha ʻoe to the newest member of the Green & White ��
American Linebacker La’Akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis has signed with the Riders!
�� https://t.co/RXvVAaonOl pic.twitter.com/JO3xB6VpCS
-
