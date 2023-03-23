Riders sign Hawaiian-born linebacker La’Akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker La’Akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, who spent five seasons with Southern Utah University.

Born in Kahului, Hawaii, Kaho’ohanohano-Davis led the Thunderbirds with 57 tackles and seven sacks to earn First-Team All-Big Sky honours in 2020, and also led the team in tackles in 2021.

Following his five collegiate seasons, Kaho’ohanohano-Davis attended rookie camp for the Seattle Seahawks following the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Roughriders attached a link to a video showing how to pronounce the linebacker’s name in its release about his signing.

The first Riders preseason game of 2023 is set for May 27 against the B.C. Lions.

