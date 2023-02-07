Riders sign linebacker Larry Dean to 1-year contract extension

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker “Champ” Larry Dean to a one-year contract extension.

Dean initially signed with the Riders in 2021, but missed the year due to an Achilles injury. He stayed in the province to support his teammates and rehabilitate his injury, according to a release from the team.

He spent his first three years in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2016 to 2018, then the 2019 season with the Edmonton Elks.

Dean is a three-time divisional all star from 2017 to 2019. He’s played in 90 CFL games over six seasons, earning 446 defensive tackles, 15 special teams teams,17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, five interceptions, 19 pass knockdowns, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and a defensive touchdown.