Riders sign University of Saskatchewan kicker David Solie
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced two Canadian signings on Tuesday, including kicker David Solie from the University of Saskatchewan.
Hailing from Saskatoon, Solie spent four seasons with the U of S Huskies and was a part of their 2022 team that reached the Vanier Cup, falling short against Laval.
Solie made 61 total field goals over his career with the Huskies, and had an 83 per cent completion percentage this past season. He also handled some punting and kickoff duties.
The Saskatchewan-born kicker also won the Canadian Junior Football League National Championship with the Saskatoon Hilltops in 2018.
The Riders also signed Canadian offensive lineman Zack Fry. Fry was selected by the Riders in the second round of the 2022 CFL draft. He attended training camp with the team this past season, before returning to Western University.
