Riders sign veteran DL Micah Johnson to one year extension

A day before the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) free agency period is set to open, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced they have reached an agreement with defensive lineman Micah Johnson.

Johnson, who was set to become a free agent Tuesday morning, signed a one-year extension with the Green and White that will keep him in Rider Nation for the 2024 season.

The three-time CFL All-Star played in all 18 games for the Riders in 2023, picking up 27 defensive tackles, five sacks, one fumble recovery and one tackle for a loss.

The upcoming CFL season will mark Johnson’s fourth as a Rider in all, he also spent a season with the Hamilton Tigers Cats (2022) and three with the Calgary Stampeders in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The CFL’s free agency period begins Tuesday.