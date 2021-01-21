The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert to a one-year extension.

The American wide-receiver is known for a productive 2018 rookie season that earned him the West Division’s Most Outstanding Rookie award.

He finished second on the Riders for receiving yards in 2018 with 764. He was also tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns, with four.

After a brief stint in the NFL preseason with the Chicago Bears, Williams-Lambert returned to the Green and White to end the 2019 season, playing in three games and recording five receptions for 57 yards.

