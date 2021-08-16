Riders start season with best record since 2013

For the first time since 2013, the Saskatchewan Roughriders have started the season with back-to-back wins.

On Saturday, the Riders beat the Hamilton Tigercats 30-8 at Mosaic Stadium.

The Riders got on the board at the beginning of the second quarter after quarterback Cody Fajardo rushed the ball 14 yards into the end zone. This gave the Riders a 6-1 advantage, a lead they never relinquished.

“I was really proud of the guys out there today,” said head coach Craig Dickenson. “That’s a good football team that we played tonight and I thought in the second half we pulled away and I think our legs are coming back a little bit and I think our confidence is growing.”

However, on Fajardo’s running touchdown play, receiver Shaq Evans twisted his ankle while blocking. The 2019 CFL all-star was tended to by trainers on the bench, however, left the game in the middle of the second quarter and didn’t return.

Following the game, Dickenson didn’t have an update on his status. Evans’ teammate, Kyran Moore, spoke with him.

“You know I just talk to him before he left and he’s doing pretty good,” Moore said. “If Shaq can’t (play) then next man mentality.”

Moore caught his second touchdown of the season with 4:02 minutes left in the game to give the Riders a 23-8 lead over Hamilton. However, his favourite moment of the outting came in the second quarter, when Regina product Mitchell Picton scored a touchdown.

“That made my night,” Moore exclaimed. “Actually. Forget my touchdown and everything else. When I saw Mitch score, that legit made my night.”

Picton, who played USports football for the Regina Rams, was drafted by the Riders in 2017. However, the 26-year-old spent almost three seasons on the practice roster before finally getting into two games in 2019.

Picton’s catch on Saturday was his first CFL touchdown.

“I just know he’s been through so much and for him to score in front of his hometown that just meant the world to me,” Moore said.

Picton finished the game with two catches for 23 yards.

“Canadian receivers are saving us right now,” Dickenson said following the win.

Brayden Lenius led all receivers with 62 receiving yards, while Terrell Jana, the Riders second round pick in the 2021 CFL draft, chipped in with seven reception yards.

“Lenius was solid, Picton had another good game, Jana was out there contributing, it’s a good group,” Dickenson said.

The Riders also took 20 penalties, which amounted to 187 yards conceded to the Ticats.

“That’s too many,” Dickenson said. “If we don’t play real good on both sides of the ball we’re going to lose a game because of it.”

The Riders host the Ottawa Redblacks, who are coming off a bye week, on Saturday.