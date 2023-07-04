Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster
Digital Content Editor
Lorena Rosati
A carnival rollercoaster malfunction left riders hanging upside down for hours before they were rescued.
Video shows several stranded riders on the ‘Fireball’ at a fair in Crandon, Wis., on Sunday, as emergency crews worked to release them.
The ordeal took hours because one button would release all seats, which could have been deadly.
"Each of the patients had to be harnessed, as well as the guys that were on the bucket on the platform you know were harnessed in with safety equipment as well, " Antigo Fire EMS Erica Kostichka said.
Watch the video at the top of the article.
-
Monday may have set a global record for the hottest day ever. Tuesday broke itThe entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.
-
Campfire bans coming back for B.C. Coast, InteriorCampfire bans are coming back into effect for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Interior.
-
-
Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max winA Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collisionFew details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Expect an increased police presence downtown Windsor todayResidents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the Windsor Police Service continues its summer safety initiative in the area.
-
New technology to help Winnipeg police search through hours of videoA new investment from the Manitoba government will equip the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) with technology that allows them review hours of video in minutes.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heatAfter starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.