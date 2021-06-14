Riders tickets, scholarships among incentives Sask. NDP suggests to help boost vaccination rates

NDP opposition leader Ryan Meili is calling on the Saskatchewan Party to revisit its position on vaccine incentives.

“We need a government that's willing even to start the conversation. What’s going to actually work to incentivize people?,” said Sasksatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili.

Saskatchewan is closing in on third and final vaccination target of the provincial government's reopening road map.

As of Monday, 69 per cent of Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older have received their first dose – one per cent shy of the 70 per cent threshold for Step Three of the plan.

The NDP is proposing a “Last Mile Strategy,” which includes a vaccine lottery and other prizes like scholarships or Saskatchewan Roughriders tickets. The official opposition also has other elements which they feel could spur vaccine uptake.

We need to be doing a better job coordinating, booking vaccines. Making it easier for people to get that vaccine,” said Meili. “Returning to that initial approach where seniors, healthcare providers, getting that phone call saying it’s time for you to get that vaccine.”

Both of Saskatchewan's neighbour provinces are running vaccine lotteries. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced a lottery over the weekend.

Last week the NDP government proposed a $25,000 vaccine lottery.