Riders to play sold out 58th Labour Day Classic at Mosaic Stadium
The Riders are set to play a sold out Labour Day Classic at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday.
The Green and White will go up against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, with kickoff at 5 p.m.
The Riders have a 37-20 record all time on Labour Day against the Bombers but have lost the last two Labour Day Classic games at Mosaic Stadium.
“The atmosphere at Mosaic Stadium on Labour Day is a thrilling, one-of-a-kind experience, and that atmosphere is created by the boisterous cheers of Rider Nation,” said Riders president and CEO Craig Reynolds in a news release.
Labour Day festivities will kick off a day early on Saturday, with Roughriders Fan Day. The free event will begin at 11 a.m. and Mosaic Stadium, with a full team autograph session starting at 12:45 p.m. on the west concourse.
�� IT'S A SELL OUT!
Rider Nation, we know all 33,350 of you are ready to bring the noise on Sunday!
�� https://t.co/tA01YAlaGS pic.twitter.com/heK825UIoZ
-
