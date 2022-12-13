Riders will open 2023 CFL season in Edmonton

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will open the 2023 CFL season on the road in Edmonton, according the 2023 Canadian Football League (CFL) schedule released Tuesday.

The Riders will kickoff the regular season on June 11 against the Elks.

The Green and White will open the home portion of it’s schedule on June 16 against the three time west division champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

That will be the first of three meetings against the Bombers, with the other two being the annual Labour Day Classic at Mosaic Stadium on Sept. 3 and the Banjo Bowl in Winnipeg on Sept. 9.

The first of two pre-season contest for the Riders will be on May 27 at home against B.C. with the Riders then heading to Winnipeg on June 2 to wrap up the exhibition schedule.

The team will have byes in weeks four, 12 and 21, which will be the final week of the 2023 regular season.

For the first time since 2008, divisional playoff games will now be held on Saturdays instead of Sundays.

The exception is the 110th Grey Cup, which will be held Sunday, Nov. 19 at Tim Horton’s Field in Hamilton, Ont.

The full schedule can be found on the CFL website.