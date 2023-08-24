Rideshare scare: Victoria police seek man who posed as rideshare driver to pick up woman

Police in Victoria are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle after the driver allegedly posed as a rideshare driver and tried to take a woman back to his home.

Victoria police say the incident happened early in the morning on Aug. 13, when the woman was waiting for her rideshare driver in the 1900-block of Store Street.

A vehicle pulled up and the driver said he was there to take her home, police said.

While she was inside the vehicle, the driver told the woman he was taking her back to his place, according to police.

Realizing the driver was not the one she requested, the woman got out of the vehicle a few blocks away.

Police are now looking for a grey, four-door sedan, possibly a 2013 to 2018 Nissan Altima.

The driver is described as a dark-skinned man, 20 to 40 years old, with a slim build, short black hair and a trimmed beard.

Investigators are looking to speak with the driver and any witnesses to the incident. Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident is also asked to contact the E-Comm Report Desk at 250-995-7654.

People can also submit tips anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip online at Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.

Police are also urging rideshare users to: