Ridgetown structure fire listed as accidental

No injuries have been reported after a $300,000 structure fire in Ridgetown, Ont. on Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to a storage building at 27 Morgan St. around 2:55 p.m. for a smoke investigation but when they arrived, were met with smoke and visible flames.

The fire was knocked down quickly but the contents of the building continued to smolder which made complete extinguishment difficult, according to Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services.

The cause is being listed as accidental