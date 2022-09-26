'Ridiculous': Saskatoon woman's family frustrated after man accused of killing her appears in court by phone

Robert James Thomas, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Megan Gallagher, made his first appearance in Saskatoon provincial court by phone Monday morning — and that's not sitting well with her family.

Gallagher was reported missing in September of 2020, and police began treating her case as a homicide in January 2021.

Thomas’ appearance was via telephone from Saskatoon Correctional Centre, which Megan's father Brian Gallagher called “absolutely ridiculous” and “damaging” to family and friends.

“The person accused of first degree murder for Megan Gallagher did not have to appear,” he said.

“He chose to not have the charges read out and it was, just for me at that moment and I don't want to speak for everybody else, but it broke me. It's been two years plus since Megan's disappeared, and that kind of treatment towards the families of the victims is unacceptable.”

Thomas will be held in custody until his next court appearance on Oct. 6.

There is a no-contact order between Thomas and the four other accused in Gallagher’s disappearance; John Wayne Sanderson, Ernest Whitehead, Roderick William Sutherland and Jessica Sutherland — each charged with offering an indignity to human remains.

After the proceedings in court, the judge took a moment to address Gallagher’s family and friends in attendance, saying she understands the process has been upsetting and challenging and that she appreciates the grace which the family has shown.

Gallagher says he appreciates those words but adds it’s disrespectful that the appearance was made by phone.

“There's something very cold about a telephone call or a video appearance,” he said.

“There's something that's much more human about somebody being in person and seeing their eyes and them having to see us and face us as well.”

“You want (him) to see the devastation he's caused,” said Debbie, Megan's stepmother.

“We know he's in Saskatoon. We know others are in Saskatoon, and they never have to face us. It's just wrong.”

SECOND MURDER CHARGE

On Monday afternoon, Saskatoon police announced they had arrested 29-year-old Cheyann Crystal Peeteetuce in connection with Gallagher's presumed death.

Like Thomas, Peeteetuce also faces a first-degree murder charge.

Police say Peeteetuce was already at a correctional facility in Prince Albert when she was arrested and was transported to Saskatoon.

She's expected to make her first appearance in provincial court Tuesday morning.

Peeteetuce is the sixth person arrested in connection to Gallagher’s death.