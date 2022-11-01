Riding centre receives $25K grant for program that helps kids with unique needs

A therapeutic equestrian centre in Markdale received a $25,000 grant to help dozens of kids with unique needs or disabilities access a program that promotes self-confidence, self-regulation and coping skills.

Hope Haven Therapeutic Riding Centre was the recipient of the Energizing Life Community Fund for its Saddle Up for Success Program, where student interaction with horses helps to increase social engagement and provides a positive platform for learning new skills.

"This fund identifies local organizations, municipalities, Indigenous communities who are really doing important work in their communities around safety. Be it emotional, physical or psychological safety," said Jay Armitage, vice president of marketing and communications at Hydro One.

At Hope Haven, staff have seen how teaching a child to lead and handle a 1,500-pound horse can neutralize the challenges students face in a classroom.

"They're able to do it, and they're able to make the horses listen to them and guide them and lead them. It's a huge boost of confidence for them," said Benoit Dube, the executive director at Hope Haven.

The grant will allow the riding centre to build a second arena and double the program capacity by next year.

