Rifflandia festival returning with Lorde, Cypress Hill, Charli XCX

The Rifflandia music festival is set to return to Victoria after a four-year hiatus and it's bringing along some major international acts.

Festival headliners announced Wednesday include Lorde, Charli XCX, Cypress Hill and Black Pumas.

Singer-songwriter Cat Power and seminal riot grrrl band Bikini Kill are also on the bill, as is basketball star Shaquille O'Neal, who is slated to play a set as DJ Diesel.

Rifflandia will take place on multiple stages over four days from Sept. 15 to 18, with a main stage at Royal Athletic Park and other venues around Phillips Brewing on Government Street comprising what the festival has branded Electric Avenue.

The festival was last held in 2018. A 2019 event was cancelled before the pandemic shut it down for two more years.

Organizers say at least 50 more performers are still to be named to the 2022 lineup.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 6 and are available, along with the full lineup to date, on the festival's website.