A Brantford man is facing a number of charges after police seized a rifle, ammunition, and a number of other weapons.

Police say they began the investigation on Saturday after the attempted sale of a rifle using an online platform.

The investigation reportedly led to a search warrant at a residence near Grey Street and Lynden Avenue as well as the seizure of a .22 cailber rifle, ammunition, and other weapons.

While not specified in their news release, the picture police provided shows a crossbow and bolts next to the seized rifle.

A 22-year-old Brantford man has been arrested and is facing a number of charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, weapons trafficking, and careless storage of a firearm, weapon, and ammunition.

Brantford police are asking anyone with information about firearm or drug-related activities to contact them or Crime Stoppers.