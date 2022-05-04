Right whale spotted in Canadian waters for the first time in 2022
Staff
The Canadian Press
A North Atlantic right whale has been spotted in Canadian waters for the first time this year.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says one whale was spotted by surveillance aircraft in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, north of Les Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., on Tuesday.
The sighting has triggered a 15-day fishing closure in specific fishing grids in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence.
There are approximately 336 North Atlantic right whales in existence.
Fifteen calves were observed earlier this year in waters off the United States.
Many right whales spend their summers feeding in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2022.
