Rightful owners of stolen jewelry sought by Calgary police

Calgary police are hoping to return some stolen jewelry that has recently been recovered.

Investigators believe the jewelry was stolen from various homes throughout the city between April 6 and May 5.

It was seized by police as they searched a home in the 0-100 block of Berkley Place N.W. and another in the 100 block of Bermuda Lane N.W. on April 18.

Photos of the jewelry have been posted to the Calgary Police Service's Facebook page, and anyone who believes they may be the rightful owner of any of the pieces is asked to call 403-266-1234.

36-YEAR-OLD CHARGED

Police arrested a 36-year-old man in connection to the thefts.

He is facing several charges, including:

Four counts of break and enter;

Three counts of break and enter intent;

Five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Three counts of failing to comply with a release order; and

19 traffic safety act violations. r

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.