'Ring of fire' solar eclipse to be visible in parts of Canada next week

Early risers in parts of Canada will be treated with a solar eclipse next week.

The June 10 eclipse will be an annular solar eclipse, where the entirety of the moon will be in front of the sun. Unlike a total solar eclipse, the moon won't completely cover the sun. Instead, outer edges of the sun will still be visible, creating a "ring of fire" phenomenon.

The ring of fire will only be visible within the path of annularity, which will go through Baffin Island, northwestern Ontario and parts of northern Quebec near Hudson Bay.

In Iqaluit, the eclipse will begin at 5:06 a.m. EDT and end at 7:13 a.m., according to the University of Toronto's Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics. The ring of fire will be visible for around three minutes starting at 6:06 a.m.

Other communities along the path of annularity include Attawapiskat, Ont., Puvirnituq, Que. and Pangnirtung, Nunavut.

People in parts of Canada outside the path of annularity will still be able to see a partial solar eclipse. The sun will appear to look like a crescent or appear to have a dent, depending on how far they are from the path of annularity.

According to the Old Farmers' Almanac, Torontonians will be able to see 86 per cent of the sun's diameter eclipsed by the moon at 5:40 a.m. EDT, which is almost immediately after sunrise. In Montreal and Quebec City, the sun's diameter will be up to 85 per cent covered at 5:39 a.m. EDT. In Yarmouth, N.S., the sun will be 79 per cent eclipsed at 6:33 a.m. ADT.

Unfortunately, the eclipse won't be visible at all in southern Alberta, parts of southwestern Yukon and Saskatchewan, and most of British Columbia.

Artists' renditions of a total solar eclipse (left), an annular solar eclipse (centre) and a partial solar eclipse (right). (Canadian Space Agency)

Those wishing to catch the spectacle should never look at the eclipse directly without adequate eye protection, as it could damage to the eyes. Regular sunglass won't be sufficient either.

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) says eclipse viewers should wear specially designed eclipse glasses that meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard. Otherwise, eclipse viewers can make a homemade pinhole camera with a box and a white piece of paper and look at a projection of the eclipse indirectly.

The next solar eclipse that will be visible in Canada will take place on Oct. 14, 2023. Canadians will be able to see a partial solar eclipse, although the path of annularity won't touch the country.

However, a total solar eclipse is expected on April 8, 2024, with the path of totality going through southern Ontario, southern Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland.