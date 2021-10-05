Ring road construction causes major delays with morning commutes in Valley Ridge, Crestmont

Commuters in Valley Ridge and Crestmont were frustrated Tuesday morning by continuing construction work on the Calgary west ring road that caused major traffic delays during both the morning and evening commutes.

"This is awful," said commuter Sam Babatunde. "Really terrible. We left at 8 o'clock in the morning. We could be late to work now."

Vehicles were backed up for close to half an hour Tuesday morning, just to gain access to the TransCanada Hwy. or northbound Stoney Trail.

Construction of the Calgary west ring road is expected to be completed in 2024, after it was announced last there that there was a two-year delay on the completion of the mega project.