Ringo Starr diagnosed with COVID-19, cancels shows in Western Canada

Ringo Starr won’t be coming to Winnipeg this week after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

True North Sports and Entertainment announced Starr, the former Beatle who is currently touring with his All Starr Band, has cancelled his Winnipeg concert scheduled for Tuesday at Canada Life Centre.

“Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, MI and at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, MN due to illness,” reads a statement from True North Sports and Entertainment. “It has been confirmed today that Ringo has COVID and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates.”

In addition to the Winnipeg date, concerts in Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton have also been cancelled.

Refunds for the concert are available.