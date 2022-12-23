Rink in Schumacher maintained by volunteers on autism spectrum

As Timmins gets walloped with snow this Christmas weekend, Jasmine Chenier of Schumacher is getting the help she needs to maintain an outdoor rink at Schumacher Public School.

"Growing up in Schumacher, I always used the rink as a nine- and 10-year-old,” said Chenier.

“I loved it so it was just, you know, looking at it, seeing it kind of not maintained for a while just got me realizing, we need to do this.”

She turned to her councillor for help.

“I didn’t know that the rink wasn’t operational for the last six, seven years and her enthusiasm when I talked to her was contagious," said Ward 3 Coun. Bill Gvozdanovic.

"There was no way I could say no.”

Gvozdanovic said he is going to ask city administration for a report on how many operational outdoor rinks there are in the city as he wants to ensure every ward has at least one.

In the meantime, the rink in Schumacher is open to everyone and Gvozdanovic said he is especially proud of the young volunteers who also help their neighbours.

"These three individuals, special needs, on the autism spectrum, we go out and we help people. We help seniors, we shovel for them," he said.

“Shovelling the neighbours in Schumacher to help get our tips from our satisfied customers," said Matt Exel, one of Gvozdanovic's volunteers.

And Gvozdanovic's son, Brock, is also helping.

"It’s nice to help people because (it makes me) feel happy,” he said.

And with many people forced to change their Holiday plans due to the weather, a little kindness goes a long way to help soothe some of the disappointment.