Vancouver’s iconic Rio Theatre has announced it’s reopening this weekend as a sports bar.

A post on Twitter shows a photo of the theatre’s sign saying, “Screw the arts, we’re a sports bar now. Reopening Saturday, Jan. 23.”

The post adds the venue will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. showing games on “the biggest screen in town.”

The website says there will be popcorn, grilled cheese sandwiches and adult beverages with minors welcome in the balcony area.

The theatre has been closed since November when the COVID-19 restrictions were tightened.

Owner Corinne Lea has been a vocal critic of how the province required cinemas to close, previously telling CTV News they should be classified alongside businesses like bars and restaurants, which have been allowed to stay open.

A petition she started has close to 7,000 signatures.