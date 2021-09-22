Rip Curl Pro Nationals surf competition returns to Tofino

Canada’s top surfing talent will be crowned this weekend on Vancouver Island.

The 2021 Rip Curl Pro Nationals will welcome more than 150 professional, junior and amateur riders to three days of competition at Cox Bay Beach in Tofino, B.C.

This year marks the 14th edition of the Rip Curl Pro Nationals after the 2020 competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also marks the competition’s return to its spiritual home at Cox Bay.

Men, women and youths will compete separately in five divisions – pro shortboard, open shortboard, junior under-18, junior under-16, and longboard.

At stake is $8,000 in prize money and a chance to impress Surf Canada officials as they identify prospects for the Canadian national team for the International Surfing Association (ISA) Surfing Games, World Juniors and World Longboard Championships.

Confirmed entrants include hometown heroes and top Canadian prospects Mathea Olin, Catherine Bruhwiler, Peter Devries and Reed Platenius.

The competition runs Friday to Sunday, is free to attend and will be streamed online here.