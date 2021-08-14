Ripley, Ont. losing its only bank

Ripley, Ont. soon won’t have a bank. The Royal Bank of Canada will be closing their branch in Ripley, effective Feb. 4, 2022.

The news was disappointing to many in the small Bruce County town, but not a total surprise. The branch recently had its hours reduced to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. RBC attempted to close the branch in the late 80’s, but reversed their decision, following public pressure.

It’s unclear if community support will save the branch this time, however, the Municipality of Huron-Kinloss, who also bank with RBC, will be holding a public information session on the closure, later this month.

RBC says the Ripley branch will be “merging” with their branch in Kincardine, 15 minutes northwest of Ripley.