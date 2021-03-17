There’s been a showing of support for a local sexual health centre following the news that MPP Sam Oosterhoff is affiliated with a group that compared abortion to the Holocaust.

“The thing about Sam is, he is in a position of power,” said Nancy Forde, a Waterloo resident who donated to the SHORE Centre WR.

Oosterhoff is billed to speak at an event on Wednesday evening called “Gen Z: Challenging Abortion in Politics." It’s organized by student groups, including the University of Waterloo Students for Life, in collaboration with the National Campus Life Network.

Forde said she felt compelled to make a donation to the SHORE Centre, which provides access to abortions and other sexual health services, after seeing a tweet by an employee there.

“I really believe in the work there. It's phenomenal,” she explained.

The tweet by employee Carly Greco reads, “I’m not saying that rage donation is the right way to fund a nonprofit, but if you give to @SHORECentreWR in honour of Sam Oosterhoff he will get a thank you card. #AbortionIsHealthcare.”

Following this tweet, the centre received a spike in donations, nearly $3,000 in 36 hours from 60 donors. That's compared to $1,800 raised in the entire month of February.

“I think people are frustrated when they hear from someone in a leadership role engage in this type of narrative,” said TK Pritchard, executive director of SHORE Centre.

Pritchard said the tweet presented an opportunity for people to put their money where their values are.

“It means you can donate and have a real impact, make a real difference, while also making a public statement potentially,” he explained.

The National Campus Life Network responded to criticism over its recent comparisons between the Holocaust and abortion in a statement, saying in part, “we understand that not every aspect of the Holocaust can be compared with current abortion practices." Adding, "the bottom line of our stance is that abortion dehumanizes people."

“It's a terrible insult to the people who have suffered, through their families, lost family members in the Holocaust, which is genocide,” said Forde.

In an email to CTV News, Oosterhoff said he didn't agree with the group's comparison either, saying "I don’t believe anything should be compared to the horror of the Holocaust.”

However, he did not respond when asked if he would still be speaking at Wednesday night's event.