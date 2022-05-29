iHeartRadio

Rise in Saskatoon wastewater samples may mark another small wave of COVID-19, researcher says

The amount of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon's wastewater has increased by 53 per cent, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.

The viral load is the second successive increase after a significant decrease recorded on May 13, 2022, which might be the beginning of another small wave of Omicron BA-2, lead researcher John Giesy said in a note to media.

"However, the viral load is the fifth least in 20 weeks. When the load is small, even a few additional infections can have a large percentage increase."

North Battleford's levels also rose 38 per cent, but were still the fourth lowest in 18 weeks.

Prince Albert's levels dropped 51 per cent, marking the second-lowest value in 18 weeks.

