Rise in scams claiming a relative is in jail and needs bail prompts warning from Abbotsford police

Abbotsford police are warning of a recent uptick in scams revolving around claims a relative has been jailed and needs money to be bailed.

Police say victims were called by someone impersonating a criminal lawyer who stated they were calling on behalf of the victim's family member, asking for money.

Police say alleged fraudsters are able to make their phone number appear to have originated from a legitimate source.

Officers say those who are targeted need to resist the urge to send money right away and to check the story's accuracy with a family member first.