Rise in violent crime increases demand for self-defence classes

As Calgary police face a spike in violent crimes, more residents are taking steps to protect themselves.

Formidable Combative Arts and Fitness, a gym in southwest Calgary, says it's seen a massive increase in the demand for its self-defence classes ever since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

The organization says approximately 90 per cent of its students are involved in some form of self-defence and say it's due to safety concerns on the LRT and throughout the city.

Sean McCauley, the gym's owner, says the classes build emotional and physical strength rather than teaching techniques to cause physical harm.

He says that's the better way to de-escalate a dangerous situation.

"We train all of our students (to) be strong so that you can help the world, be strong so that you can help people. I'm not being strong so I can bully; I'm being strong so that I can lift people up. The stronger I am, the more I can serve the world," he said.

"If we did that more, the world would be a lot different."

Police say the rise in violence in the city is taking a toll on all CPS members who are working together to improve public safety in Calgary.