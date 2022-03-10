Rise in violent incidents at schools partly connected to youth gangs, turf wars: WRPS

Youth gangs and turf wars may be partly connected to a rise in violent incidents at local schools.

Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief of Police Bryan Larkin stated this belief at a Wednesday police board meeting.

He added that, of the 23 calls at high schools related to violence, the weapons involved in the incidents have been the biggest challenge.

"Whether that's replica firearms, brass knuckles, chains, and most recently axes," said Larkin. "Those are always concerning."

There have been violence between groups from different schools, as well as disturbances of property on and off school at the incidents, according to officials.

Larkin says they have also been responding to online threats and students using social media as an intimidation tool.