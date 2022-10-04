Rise Together: N.S. entertainers to hit the stage in support of Fiona recovery efforts

Nova Scotia comedians and musicians are coming together this month to raise funds for those affected by post-tropical storm Fiona.

“Rise Together!” will be held on Oct. 30 at the Savoy Theatre in Glace Bay, N.S.

The show will feature performances by several Cape Breton acts, including Ron James, Jimmy Rankin, The Barra MacNeils, Men of the Deeps, The Island Girls, and The Cape Breton House band.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Canadian Red Cross to help with Fiona relief efforts.

The Government of Canada says it will also match ticket purchases or donations until Oct. 23. The donation link will be available Wednesday.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming,” said Kim Hendrickson of Premiere Entertainment Group, which is producing the event, in a press release. “Everyone we have approached to help with Rise Together! has done so without hesitation.”

"I of course want to be a part of this. We're born and raised to pitch in and help. I love this island," says an emotional Bette MacDonald, who is also taking part in the show. "There are many things Cape Bretoners do very well, but at the top of the list is they are terrific entertainers and they are the kind of people that gather together when there's a crisis or a need.”

With power still out for thousands in the Maritimes, organizers say the concert will also be good for the soul and the community.

"I think having people come out and have some entertainment will be good for the mental health," says Savoy Theatre manager Pam Leader. "What this whole group, Premiere Entertainment, all of the artists, the Savoy, it's what we do. So doing a show like this to give back to the community is a no brainer."

Tickets for “Rise Together!” are on sale now can be purchased at the Savoy Theatre or online. The event will also be livestreamed.