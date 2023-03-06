Rising consumer prices among top concerns as spring session of legislature begins

Rising consumer prices were the top concern as Saskatchewan MLAs returned to the Legislature for the spring session on Monday.

The NDP led Question Period with concerns about the cost of living.

“It’s been five years since that premier took office and on front after front, the Sask. Party government has failed to deliver,” said NDP leader Carla Beck during Question Period on Monday.

Saskatchewan’s consumer price index has gone up six per cent over the past year.

“Challenges that we are facing across the nation, inflationary challenges among the greatest of those, Mr. Speaker, but the fact of the matter is that Saskatchewan, our province is growing at its fastest pace in over a century,” said Premier Scott Moe.

It was Premier Moe’s first full day back in the province from a trade mission to India.

“Had good engagement on the opportunities to sell uranium for clean nuclear power into the future as well as always bolstering and building on the potash supplies that we provide,” he said.

MLAs will also discuss their own rising costs. They’re in line for a raise next month, tied to changes in the consumer price index.

“First heard about this, rumours of the proposed increase would be 6.8 per cent. Obviously that’s not on,” Beck said.

“We’ve had some discussions, preliminary discussions. I think it would be fair to say that the government isn’t in favour of taking that salary increase either,” Moe said.

The highlight of the spring session will be presentation of a new provincial budget later this month. With continued high resource revenues, the government should have no difficulty in balancing the books.