The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is implementing visitation restrictions at the Rosthern Hospital to “compassionate reasons only” because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking the public for their support and cooperation in order to contain the spread of the virus,” the SHA said in a news release.

“Compassionate care reasons may include, but are not limited to, family or support persons during end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care/critical care, maternal/pediatrics, long-term care residents whose quality of life or care needs are unmet or those inpatients and outpatients with specific challenges.”

The SHA says the limitations will remain in place until it’s safe to return to the previous level of family presence. It says those who are permitted to visit will have to undergo health screening, which will include a temperature check and questionnaire.

They will also be required to wear a medical grade mask while inside the facility.

The health authority says it is urging residents to follow public health measures and maintain good hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus.