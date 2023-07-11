Rising opioid crisis claims 2 lives in Simcoe County just hours apart

Provincial police are warning the public following two deaths from suspected opioid overdoses in Simcoe County just hours apart.

Police say a woman in her 50s was found dead at a home in Oro-Medonte on Sunday evening, and the next morning, a man in his 40s was found dead at an Orillia residence, both from suspected overdoses.

The OPP is cautioning the public about using illegal opioids that could be potentially fatal.

"The prevalence of illicit opioids distributed through drug trafficking networks continues to increase. Trafficking in opioids is a very serious offence. Drug dealers are knowingly distributing products that cause harm and could kill," police stated.

Fentanyl can be lethal in very small quantities and is up to 100 times more potent than morphine and up to 50 times more powerful than heroin.

"Opioid users have a higher risk of experiencing an overdose due to fentanyl potency, especially when the fentanyl is illicit and not sourced from a pharmaceutical company.

It is impossible for a user to determine the quantity of fentanyl they may be using because you can't see, smell or taste it," OPP added.

Symptoms of fentanyl/opioid exposure can include difficulty walking or staying awake, blue lips or nails, small pupils, cold and clammy skin, dizziness and confusion, choking, gurgling or snoring sounds, and slow or weakened breathing.

Police advise staying at the scene and calling 911 if someone experiences any of these symptoms.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects individuals seeking help during an overdose.

Experts also recommend users have Naloxone nearby to help reverse the effects of an overdose to allow time for medical help to arrive.

Police encourage anyone with any information about these investigations or any drug trafficking to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.