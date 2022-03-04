Rising rates of diabetes leading to higher costs that could impact health-care system

Rising rates of diabetes across Canada, including in Manitoba, are leading to increased costs that could pose problems for the health-care system.

According to Diabetes Canada, close to 220,000 Manitobans are living with diabetes, and it expects that number to grow to 280,000 over the next 10 years.

“What is alarming is the rates of diabetes are increasing,” said Ann Besner, manager of research and public policy at Diabetes Canada, in an interview on Thursday.

“They have been increasing year over year for a while and are predicted to continue to increase. So we’re seeing a trajectory that is just going up with no signs of levelling or decreasing.”

She noted this increase is for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, adding that the implications are significant.

“Diabetes at this point is a disease with no known cure and it is progressive,” Besner said.

“The costs that are associated with diabetes are personal, of course, and also for huge for the health-care system and for society in general.”

She said it could cost the province $152 million this year for diabetes-related costs. Besner worries this could bankrupt the health-care system at some point.

“With the rise in prevalence [of diabetes], there’s a corresponding rise in cost, meaning that we don’t see that this is getting better,” she said.

Besner explained the reasons for the increase in the prevalence of diabetes have to do with risk factors such as age, environmental changes, and the fact that certain ethnic groups are more at risk.

Diabetes Canada is calling on the government to come up with policies that promote healthier lifestyles. The organization also wants increased access to treatment and management options.

“We’re also asking governments to consider implementing provincial diabetes strategies that would help with prevention, screening, treatment, improving outcomes for people who are currently living with diabetes,” Besner said.

- With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing.