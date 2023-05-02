Rising water levels closing Chaudiere Crossing, delaying Friday reopening

Public Works and Procurement Canada (PSPC) says that it is fully closing the Chaudière Crossing because of rising water levels and delaying a planned reopening.

In a news release Tuesday, PSPC said that due to safety concerns over rising water levels, there will be a full closure of the Union Bridge on the Chaudière Crossing to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The closure is in effect as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The interprovincial bridge has been undergoing rehabilitation work and was closed to vehicles as of March 31, but it remained opened to pedestrians and cyclists, provided they dismounted and walked their bikes through the construction zone.

The northbound lane from Ottawa to Gatineau was scheduled to reopen weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., starting May 5, but that has been delayed.

"The planned re-opening of the bridge on Friday, May 5, is now delayed due to the high water levels and flows," PSPC said. "PSPC will work diligently to open the bridge as soon as possible; however, commuters should be aware that the closure could last several weeks."

The work on the bridge is expected to be completed in July.