Rising water levels prompt North Bay flood warning

As water levels rise, the North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority issued a flood warning Tuesday covering urban creeks, including Chippewa Creek.

The warning is in effect until noon Thursday.

“Intense rainfall through the NBMCA watershed has caused the levels on Chippewa Creek to increase this morning,” flood duty officer David Ellingwood said in a news release.

“Similar to yesterday, water levels today have risen by one metre in a short time."

With the heavy rainfall warning and rain forecast to continue into the evening, the authority said there is potential for further changes in the water level on urban creeks in the North Bay area into Wednesday.

“Area residents and visitors are advised to stay away from the creeks during this time of high flows, monitor the conditions and take proper precautions,” the release said.

“If you have a flood emergency, please contact your municipality. If you live in an unincorporated township, please contact the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – North Bay district.”

Updates on the current situation can be accessed on the authority’s website.