Risk low for Waterloo Region residents following meningococcal outbreak: experts
A meningococcal outbreak in Toronto has raised some concerns from neighbouring communities, but experts say the chances of Waterloo Region residents catching it is extremely low.
Toronto Public Health says the infected individuals were born outside of Canada in countries that don't provide childhood immunization against the disease.
The infection can be spread by kissing, coughing, and sharing common items like utensils, cups, and cigarettes.
Symptoms of the infection include fever, aches, joint pain, and headaches.
Assistantprofessor Zahid butt with the school of Public Health Sciences at the University of Waterloo says the risk level to people in Waterloo Region remains low for those that are immunized.
"I don't think there's really a risk of this spreading a lot," said Butt. "The three cases that were there, they were not vaccinated when they were children. We have pretty good coverage of meningococcal disease. Having said that, you still have to go back and see whether you have had the vaccination. If not, it's a good idea to get yourself vaccinated."
The cases identified in Toronto were in people between 20 and 30 years old.
