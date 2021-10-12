iHeartRadio

Risk of a thunderstorm and above seasonal temperatures in Windsor-Essex

Rain clouds moving over Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

Environment Canada says there’s a risk of a thunderstorm for the Windsor area.

Tuesday’s forecast is cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 23 Celsius. Humidex 28. UV index 3 or moderate.

Here’s the EC forecast for the rest of the week:

  • Wednesday..cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 15.
  • Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.
  • Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.
  • Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.
  • Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.
  • Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.
  • Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.
  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.
  • Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

The average daytime high this time of year in Windsor-Essex is 16.6C and the average low is 6.9C.

