Risk of a thunderstorm and above seasonal temperatures in Windsor-Essex
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Environment Canada says there’s a risk of a thunderstorm for the Windsor area.
Tuesday’s forecast is cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 23 Celsius. Humidex 28. UV index 3 or moderate.
Here’s the EC forecast for the rest of the week:
- Wednesday..cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 15.
- Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.
- Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.
- Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.
- Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.
- Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.
- Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.
- Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.
The average daytime high this time of year in Windsor-Essex is 16.6C and the average low is 6.9C.
